Time to adopt a pet? You can help an animal in need
New year, new you.
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:23 pm
And maybe a new member of the household too?
Across the region there are lots of animals in need of a loving new home. Maybe you can help get their 2022 off to a good start.
Watch the video and see if any of this cat-alogue of felines captures your heart.
They come to us courtesy of rspca.org.uk, helpingpets.org.uk and borderspetrescue.org.
Don’t forget to visit those sites to see more animals who need a home right now.