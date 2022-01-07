Time to adopt a pet? You can help an animal in need

New year, new you.

By Graham Murray
Friday, 7th January 2022, 2:23 pm

And maybe a new member of the household too?

Across the region there are lots of animals in need of a loving new home. Maybe you can help get their 2022 off to a good start.

Watch the video and see if any of this cat-alogue of felines captures your heart.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Can you give one of the animals in our video round-up the home they need?

They come to us courtesy of rspca.org.uk, helpingpets.org.uk and borderspetrescue.org.

Don’t forget to visit those sites to see more animals who need a home right now.