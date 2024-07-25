Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Kate Middleton to Claudia Winkleman, the rich and famous are embracing British Countrycore - here’s how you can too.

Epitomised by the Princess of Wales, countrycore has been rising in popularity for a number of years now, and it is no longer just the preserve of royalty. Celebrities are bringing the country aesthetic to the masses - who didn't love Claudia Winkleman's take on tweed as seen on The Traitors, or Alexa Chung sporting Barbour at Glastonbury?

Whether you're firmly ensconced in rural Britain or you're a city girl at heart, the comfort and practicality of country clothing makes this the most appealing of trends to follow. Forget teetering on sky-high heels and banish delicate fabrics from your day-to-day wardrobe, these pieces are built to last and will take whatever the British weather has to throw at them.

That said, there's a quiet luxury to this look. It says classy without needing to shout about it. The brands favoured by the countryside set don't always come cheap, they are investment pieces made from quality materials and, if taken proper care of, may just last you a lifetime.

I've picked out five key items for anyone looking to create their own ‘old money’ capsule wardrobe which will mix and match with any pieces you may add in the future. These are items you will see again and again, both on those truly rural folk, and those emulating this timeless style.

The Princess of Wales is epitomises the British Countrycore look - from her Barbour jackets down to her Le Chameau Wellies | Getty Images

Barbour jacket

An absolute country wardrobe staple - if you're looking for a waterproof outer layer, a wax jacket should be your go to choice. And when it comes to this particular variety of coat, it's got to be Barbour.

There are a number of styles to choose from but if you're just venturing into the world of wax, the Classic Beadnell (£249) should be your first choice. Of course over time you may wish to also invest in a warmer padded jacket such as the Clematis Quilted Jacket (£125), another favourite among the rich and famous.

Brand's own

Le Chameau Wellies

There are wellies and there are wellies, and then there are Le Chameau Wellies. They have done the impossible and made these waterproof footwear actually stylish and not only that, they are incredibly comfortable to boot.

Whether you're in the stable yard, traipsing fields in all weathers, or walking to the nearest country inn, when ensconced in the countryside you find yourself in wellies a lot. So you need to be able to wear them all day and not end up with aching feet and blisters.

So while Le Chameau doesn't come cheap, it is for good reason. Made from natural rubber, you don't need to wear them in, they are soft and supple from day one. And if you head out on a countryside caper in these beautiful boots, you will look just as at home on the farm as you will fireside at the local pub.

If you’d like the very pair Kate Middleton herself wears, go for the Le Chameau Vierzonord Neoprene Boots in green (£220). They also sell a Vierzonord Bundle (£260), complete with boot bag, boot jack and care kit to keep your wellies looking pristine.

Fedora hat

When spending time outdoors, rural folk will tell you, a hat is an essential accessory. Keeping the sun off on a hot day and, for the most part, keeping the rain off, a hat will be your best friend when battling the elements.

The classic choice has to be a fedora. Complete with game feather, you'll blend seamlessly with the country folk. Also a favourite among those heading for a day at the races - are you even from the country if you don't love spending time around horses?

Hicks & Brown, a brand favoured by the royals, are experts when it comes to countryside headgear and The Suffolk Fedora (£99), complete with guinea feather, comes in black, camel, cinnamon, dark brown, and - my particular favourite - olive green, as seen on This Morning presenter, Josie Gibson.

PA

Tweed jacket

A symbol of the timeless nature of this particular fashion trend, tweed first came about in the 18th century to help farmers endure the harsh Scottish winters, but it really took off as a fashion choice during Edwardian times, where the middle classes associated it with the leisurely pursuits of the elite.

To this day, tweed remains a stalwart fabric for the countryside set and a jacket in this material is a must. The royal family can often be found in tweed but it's a material loved by celebrities too. Natalie Portman, Rachel Weisz and of course, Claudia Winkleman, have all been snapped wearing a jacket of the tweed variety.

When it comes to country gear, Dubarry of Ireland knows their stuff and while you might covet almost everything from their website, their Darkhedge Tweed Jacket (£449) - because everyone should own a hacking jacket - is a good place to start. Coming in a range of colours, Burren would be my choice. But that may be because my mother just happens to come from that particular region of the Emerald Isle.

For a more modern take on the tweed blazer, you could opt for the one Claudia herself wore on The Traitors - the Wool Jacket With Houndstooth Motif from The Kooples (£420). Not strictly speaking tweed, but I won’t tell if you won’t.

Skinny jeans

You may well have one or two pairs of these in your wardrobe already - especially if you’re a millennial like me - but if not, they should definitely be on your shopping list. They are the trouser of choice for an effortless countryside casual look, not least because they easily slip into your obligatory country boots.

Kate Middleton is very fond of this style when going for a casual look - and while some of the brands she wears can be a little on the pricey side, others are much more affordable. If you’re looking to splash the cash, go for the Le High Skinny in Film Noir by Frame (£200) and if you’re on a budget, go for Zara - yes, the princess has been spotted wearing this brand’s skinnies - try the TRF Skinny High-Waist Sculp Jeans (£25.99) with your wellies and wax and you’ll look just the part.