10 top Hartlepool fish shops as chippies battle against rising energy and VAT costs

So, if you can, why not support your local fish shop with a visit while treating yourself at the same time?

Purely as a guide, here is a list of 10 of the top fish and chips shops across Hartlepool according to online Google ratings.

The table is based on a minimum of 40 reviews and the Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer.

Average scores will also fluctuate over time. For further details about Hartlepool chippies’ cost battles, click here.

1. West View Fish Shop, Brus Corner Scored 4.7 out of 5 based on 265 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Harry's Fish and Chips, Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew Scored 4.7 out of 5 from 62 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Whites Fish and Chips, in Shrewsbury Street Scored an average of 4.6 out of 5 from 85 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Greg's Fish and Chips, Wynyard Road Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 64 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales