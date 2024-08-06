SodaStream, the UK’s leading sparkling water brand, is launching three new fruit flavours just in time for summer and has partnered with celebrity bartender Merlin Griffiths to bring each of these flavours to life.

Summer is the perfect time to host loved ones, with the warmer weather and longer days creating an ideal backdrop for get-togethers. However, accommodating everyone’s drink preferences can often be a challenge with so many different tastes to satisfy.

SodaStream makes it easy to transform plain tap water into sparkling water in seconds, and with its flavour options, there are endless possibilities to be explored. This summer, SodaStream is expanding its flavour range by introducing some of the UK’s favourite flavours Cloudy Lemonade, Orange Mango, and Passionfruit, making it easier than ever to host the perfect summer soirees.

Celebrity Bartender Merlin Griffiths said: “I’m excited to be working with SodaStream to curate a summer drinks menu that not only tastes delicious but also does good for the planet. Drawing on my fond memories of SodaStream from childhood, and later use of their sparkling water makers in my bar, the menu includes two mocktails, called the Sunshine Spritz and Dream Soda - which people can add alcohol to if they would like and one cocktail called The San Carlo.

“What’s great about them is they’re all super easy to make and are made from ingredients anyone can get their hands on. And if that wasn’t enough, each of these drinks can be enjoyed as a single serving if you’re looking to treat yourself, or can be scaled up if you’re hosting your loved ones. Check out the recipe videos to learn how to make them yourself!”

Looking to surprise your loved ones with your cocktail-making skills? Merlin Griffith’s three recipes will help you do just that:

Sunshine Spritz: A combination of sweet and sour, the Sunshine Spritz features the new SodaStream Classics Passionfruit and is a non-alcoholic twist on the popular passionfruit martini. Best served with a fresh salad or charcuterie entrée before tucking into a spicy chicken barbecue.

The San Carlo (Spritz).

The San Carlo: Inspired by the classic serve St Clements, the San Carlo is a light and playful citrus spritz, featuring SodaStream Classics Cloudy Lemonade. Best served with a Tuscan Panzanella and can be scaled up to be a jug when hosting.

Dream Soda: Adding a sweet touch to any meal, the Dream Soda is inspired by retro soda fountains of the 20s and 30s America using the SodaStream Classics Orange Mango and is a family favourite. You can even get the kids involved to make it themselves!

SodaStream provides a refreshing alternative to traditional bottled drinks by replacing single-use plastic bottles, reflecting the brands' commitment to sustainability and helping consumers to do better for the environment.

For those looking to elevate their bartender game, SodaStream sparkling water makers are available from major retailers including John Lewis, Argos, Sainsbury’s, Curry’s, Lakeland, and The Range as well as from the SodaStream website - www.sodastream.co.uk.