This is sure to be an instant sell-out 🤩

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi has re-launched its kitchen essentials range - including an air fryer and blender

The air fryer has a 74% saving compared to leading brand Ninja

The range will be available from Thursday July 31

Discount supermarket Aldi has announced that it is bringing back its sell-out kitchen essentials, which includes an affordable alternative to Ninja’s popular appliance - the Air Fryer.

Aldi’s kitchen essentials range will make a return to stores from Thursday July 31, and includes the Dual Zone Air Fryer, High-Speed Blending Set, Stainless Steel Assortment, Mini Food Chopper and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi's sell-out air fryer to hit shelves again next week - and it's 74% cheaper than Ninja version | Aldi / Adobe Stock

The Dual Zone Air Fryer is priced at only £59.99, and features a double basket and independent temperature controls. It has been likened to leading brand Ninja’s Foodie Dual Zone Air Fryer, but with a saving of £170.

Another Ninja dupe in Aldi’s kitchen essentials range is the High Speed Blending Set, priced at £14.99. It has a saving of 85% compared to the Ninja Blender with Auto IQ, which is priced at £99.99.

Here is every item included in Aldi’s returning kitchen essentials, and how much they cost.

Dual Zone Air Fryer - £59.99

Classic Kettle & Toaster - £19.99

Stainless Steel Assortment 3 - £17.99

High Speed Blending Set - £14.99

Stainless Steel Assortment 2 - £14.99

Stainless Steel Assortment 1 - £10.99

Mini Food Chopper - £9.99

900ml Carry Handle Stainless Steel Bottle - £5.99

Compact Multi-Function Kitchen Tools Assortment - £5.99

Mixing Bowl & Colander Set - £4.99

Clip & Close - £4.99

3pk Oven Trays - £4.49

Air Fryer Liner - £3.49

Terry Tea Towels 5pk - £3.49

Reusable Straws - £1.99

Summer Kitchen Gadgets - £1.99

The kitchen essentials range has been launched by Aldi just in time for summer, ensuring customers can host summer parties with ease. The full range will be available to purchase from Aldi stores across the UK from Thursday, July 31, while stocks last.

For more news on Aldi, please check out our story on its ‘chicken wine’ boxed dupe, available for only £12.49.