17 of the best ice cream spots across the UK - according to food experts and customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 29th Jun 2025, 14:00 BST

Cool down in the heat with a delicious ice cream 🍦

As we settle into the warmer months of the year, we may be looking for ways to cool down during a heatwave. Grabbing an ice cream is one of the most delicious and refreshing ways to do so.

To celebrate the hot weather, we asked our food experts and analysed reviews to determine the best ice cream spots the UK has to offer.

Here are 17 of the best ice cream spots in the UK.

Join NationalWorld Today - join our newsletter - morning headlines dropped into your email.

Bilmonte is an ice cream parlour located on Great Windmill Street in the Soho area of London. Bilmonte serves Italian gelato, as well as coffee, cakes and more. It is highly praised by customers for its quality and flavours.

1. Bilmonte, London

Bilmonte is an ice cream parlour located on Great Windmill Street in the Soho area of London. Bilmonte serves Italian gelato, as well as coffee, cakes and more. It is highly praised by customers for its quality and flavours. | Google-Bilmonte

Photo Sales
Swoon Gelato on College Green in Bristol is highly praised and rated by customers in the city. It is an ice cream parlour chain with locations also in Bath and Oxford.

2. Swoon Gelato, Bristol

Swoon Gelato on College Green in Bristol is highly praised and rated by customers in the city. It is an ice cream parlour chain with locations also in Bath and Oxford. | Tripadvisor-Swoon Gelato

Photo Sales
Luigi’s Gelato is an ice cream shop located on Albert Road in Portsmouth. Alongside Italian-inspired gelato, it also serves up other sweet desserts and coffees.

3. Luigi’s Gelato, Portsmouth

Luigi’s Gelato is an ice cream shop located on Albert Road in Portsmouth. Alongside Italian-inspired gelato, it also serves up other sweet desserts and coffees. | Google-Luigi's Gelato

Photo Sales
Despite being known as a unique lolly and coffee bar, La-pop has received praise for its ice cream offerings. Located in Edgbaston Village in Birmingham, the dessert shop creates hand-crafted gelato lollies, using locally sourced organic milk.

4. La-pop!, Birmingham

Despite being known as a unique lolly and coffee bar, La-pop has received praise for its ice cream offerings. Located in Edgbaston Village in Birmingham, the dessert shop creates hand-crafted gelato lollies, using locally sourced organic milk. | Tripadvisor-La-Pop

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BoostHeatwaveWeather
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice