COSORI’s 12L Air Fryer Oven makes cooking a breeze with 11 functions and 1800W of powerful dual heating.

With over 3M global users, the latest addition to its range makes family meal times easier and faster with a huge 12L capacity, 11 functions, 1800W of powerful dual heating and a unique 2-speed fan technology to help users customise flavours.

The air fryer comes with 50+ book and App recipes for inspiration and accessories for various functions including a rotisserie basket and fork set. The COSORI 12L Air Fryer Oven is available to purchase on Amazon UK with an RRP of £159.99 (currently on offer for £108.99 for a limited time only).

Able to make large meals that will feed the whole family, the 12L capacity can cook a 1.8kg whole chicken, 900g of chips, 900g chicken wings and an 8-inch pizza. Also, it cooks 50% faster than traditional convection ovens, so meals at home can be quicker, healthier and less stressful. Thanks to its 1800W of powerful dual heating, it provides fast and even cooking and consistently crispy food. With the unique 2-speed fan technology, users can customize the flavours of their meals by simply changing the setting. When using the high fan speed, steak can be made that’s crispy outside and tender inside or the low fan speed is perfect for pizza and cake.

An all-in-one kitchen essential, the air fryer comes with 11-in-1 multifunctionality so that it is easy to use by simply selecting the right option for the meal. Able to use Rotisserie, Bake, Air Fry, Pizza, Toast, Reheat, Proof, Broil, Warm, Roast and Dry settings, it is ideal whether cooking a main meal, baking a cake or bread or even just reheating leftovers. It also comes with all necessary accessories with an air fryer tray, rotisserie basket, handle, rotisserie fork set, food tray and drip tray included. All accessories are dishwasher-safe for a super easy cleaning experience once the food is ready.