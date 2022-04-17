Easter Sunday and Monday opening times - Limited opening times for supermarkets, but most McDonald's branches operating at normal hours
As is the case every year, Easter Sunday and bank holiday Monday bring with them altered supermarket opening hours shoppers need to keep an eye on, but for anyone craving a Mcdonald’s, you’re in luck.
Shoppers wanting to fit a food shop in over the long Easter weekend will need to keep an eye on changed opening times as supermarkets operate on reduced hours over the bank holidays.
Government rules for shops in England and Wales mean, like on Christmas Day, anywhere over 280 square metres must stay closed on Easter Sunday but are able to fully reopen to shoppers in time for the bank holiday Monday.
However, for anyone craving an Easter McDonald’s, most of the fast food restaurants are running on normal hours, meaning you can pick up a Big Mac throughout most of the day.
Below are opening times for supermarkets in Hartlepool over Easter Sunday and Monday.
Aldi
All Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but reopen to shoppers again from 8am on Easter Monday until 8pm.
Easter Monday
Aldi, Dunston Road - 8am-8pm
Aldi, Brenda Road - 8am-8pm
Asda
All Asda supermarkets will be shut on Easter Sunday and reopen at either 6am or 7am on Easter Monday until 8pm. To check your local Asda, visit the supermarkets website.
Easter Monday
Asda Hartlepool, Marina Way - 6am-8pm
Lidl
All Lidl supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday before reopening on Easter Monday from the hours of 8am until 8pm.
Easter Monday
Lidl, Brenda Road - 8am-8pm
Lidl, Jesmond Gardens - 8am-8pm
Morrisons
Easter Sunday will see the closure of all Morrison stores, before reopening on reduced hours of 7am-9pm on Easter Monday.
Easter Monday
Morrisons Hartlepool, Clarence Road - 7am-8pm
Sainsbury’s
Large Sainsbury's supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller Sainsbury’s locals will be open from 7am-11pm. Supermarkets will then operate normal opening hours on Easter Monday.
Easter Monday
Sainsbury’s Middle Warren - 8am-8pm
Tesco
Tesco supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller express stores will be open, operating their normal hours. Supermarkets will then reopen on Easter Monday at reduced times of 8am-6pm.
Easter Monday
Tesco, Belle Vue Way - 8am-6pm
Despite supermarket closures, most branches of McDonald’s will remain open throughout Easter Sunday and Monday.
McDonald’sMost McDonald’s are operating their usual hours over the long weekend, with some exceptions closing slightly earlier. Check your local branch on the McDonald’s Restaurant locator.
Easter Sunday
McDonald’s Burn Road - Open 24 hours
McDonald’s Marina Way - 6am-12am
McDonald’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre - 9am-4pm
Easter Monday
McDonald’s Burn Road - Open 24 hours
McDonald’s Marina Way - 6am-12am
McDonald’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre - 9am-5pm