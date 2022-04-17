Shoppers wanting to fit a food shop in over the long Easter weekend will need to keep an eye on changed opening times as supermarkets operate on reduced hours over the bank holidays.

Government rules for shops in England and Wales mean, like on Christmas Day, anywhere over 280 square metres must stay closed on Easter Sunday but are able to fully reopen to shoppers in time for the bank holiday Monday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda, Marina Way

However, for anyone craving an Easter McDonald’s, most of the fast food restaurants are running on normal hours, meaning you can pick up a Big Mac throughout most of the day.

Below are opening times for supermarkets in Hartlepool over Easter Sunday and Monday.

Aldi

All Aldi stores will be closed on Easter Sunday but reopen to shoppers again from 8am on Easter Monday until 8pm.

Easter Monday

Aldi, Dunston Road - 8am-8pm

Aldi, Brenda Road - 8am-8pm

Asda

All Asda supermarkets will be shut on Easter Sunday and reopen at either 6am or 7am on Easter Monday until 8pm. To check your local Asda, visit the supermarkets website.

Easter Monday

Asda Hartlepool, Marina Way - 6am-8pm

Lidl

All Lidl supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday before reopening on Easter Monday from the hours of 8am until 8pm.

Easter Monday

Lidl, Brenda Road - 8am-8pm

Lidl, Jesmond Gardens - 8am-8pm

Morrisons

Easter Sunday will see the closure of all Morrison stores, before reopening on reduced hours of 7am-9pm on Easter Monday.

Easter Monday

Morrisons Hartlepool, Clarence Road - 7am-8pm

Sainsbury’s

Large Sainsbury's supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller Sainsbury’s locals will be open from 7am-11pm. Supermarkets will then operate normal opening hours on Easter Monday.

Easter Monday

Sainsbury’s Middle Warren - 8am-8pm

Tesco

Tesco supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday, however smaller express stores will be open, operating their normal hours. Supermarkets will then reopen on Easter Monday at reduced times of 8am-6pm.

Easter Monday

Tesco, Belle Vue Way - 8am-6pm

Despite supermarket closures, most branches of McDonald’s will remain open throughout Easter Sunday and Monday.

McDonald’sMost McDonald’s are operating their usual hours over the long weekend, with some exceptions closing slightly earlier. Check your local branch on the McDonald’s Restaurant locator.

Easter Sunday

McDonald’s Burn Road - Open 24 hours

McDonald’s Marina Way - 6am-12am

McDonald’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre - 9am-4pm

Easter Monday

McDonald’s Burn Road - Open 24 hours

McDonald’s Marina Way - 6am-12am