There’s a special kind of angst in battling the demons that keep us awake at night – and it’s miserable.
By Fiona Evans
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:19 BST- 2 min read
A good night's sleep can be difficult to come by for so many people (photo: Adobe)A good night's sleep can be difficult to come by for so many people (photo: Adobe)
​For adults, the recommended amount of sleep to promote optimal health is around seven hours but this isn’t always easy to attain.

Nutrition can play a significant role in our sleep cycle and foods that provide us with things like melatonin, magnesium and calcium can help us sleep better.

Experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk have researched which foods can help us feel sleepy in order to promote a better night's sleep.

Chamomile tea is a classic remedy (photo: Adobe)Chamomile tea is a classic remedy (photo: Adobe)
“There’s a big link between our nutrition and our quality of sleep and it’s all to do with the kinds of hormones and nutrients foods create within our bodies,” said Ben Slater, of Online-Bedrooms.

"There are several foods people can try consuming before bed to help them relax and feel a little more sleepy.”

Foods to help you sleep

Almonds

Almonds are a source of melatonin, the hormone our bodies produce to help us feel sleepy in the evenings.

They also contain high levels of magnesium which regulates our blood sugar and helps us relax.

Bananas

Bananas have high levels of magnesium and potassium which can help relax our muscles and body.

Try a banana a couple of hours before bed for a more solid night's sleep.

Chamomile tea

This powerful antioxidant is a classic remedy and has been used to help treat the sleep of those who struggle with anxiety and depression. Having this 30 minutes before bed helps you feel sleepy and promotes better sleep quality.

Warm milk

Milk contains tryptophan, an amino acid that helps to produce melatonin and makes us feel tired.

Turkey

Turkey also contains tryptophan.

A few slices of the meat ​​​​​​won’t necessarily make you feel sleepy but it could be worth considering incorporating it into your diet if you really struggle with sleeping.

Dark chocolate

A few squares of dark chocolate could help you fall asleep.

Dark chocolate contains magnesium and calcium which help our bodies relax and get ready for sleep.

Avoid chocolates containing caffeine.

Yoghurt

Processing melatonin is just as important as producing it and yoghurt is perfect for this.

It contains high levels of calcium which can help our bodies process the sleep inducing hormone.