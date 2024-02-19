Food review: Worldwide cuisine in the heart of Doncaster city centre thanks to Cosmo

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​COSMO Authentic World Kitchen is inspired by the best five-star hotels in the world, which bring a choice of fresh food under the same roof and elevate the buffet concept to new levels.

Watch as teppanyaki experts grill steaks and fresh seafood right in front of your eyes and chefs lay on a never-ending array of dishes. This isn’t a world buffet as you know it: this is food theatre that creates a sociable and buzzing atmosphere.

But don’t forget to leave room for dessert. Enjoy bite-sized morsels of homemade cakes, comforting puddings, creamy profiteroles, fresh fruit and gelato galore. And then there’s the stuff that dreams are made of: the legendary chocolate fountain, featuring cascading Swiss milk chocolate and a selection of fresh fruit and marshmallows waiting to be dunked.

Wash all this down with free-flow soft drinks or try their beers, wines, spirits and cocktails.

Our visit to the branch in the Frenchgate Centre was on a Sunday afternoon. We were booked in for 3pm and the place was buzzing.

First impressions were excellent, the staff were extremely welcoming, we were seated and after we had explained that we were newbies a lovely young waitress told us all about the restaurant before taking our drinks orders.

So the food fest began. I am dreadful at picking from menus so this was tough going for me as everything looked delicious. Despite it being Sunday I opted to steer clear of my usual roast and first up sampled some giant prawns, sushi and chicken noodle soup from the Oriental section.

My worry about such large scale buffet dining not being hot enough – can’t abide tepid meals - was soon allayed as the soup was just right. Obviously the seafood was cold but I ate every morsel and it wasn’t long before I headed back up to scour the offerings.

I then went for beef in black bean sauce and noodles – a particular favourite of mine. Now if this had been bad I would have known about it as it’s my go to takeaway order – it was top notch, and again piping hot, I had a slice of prawn toast with it and was not disappointed.

My partner also chose the Oriental option and also sampled some of the Indian cuisine too, finishing it all a very happy chappy.

I’m not a big dessert fan but we got a sample of a few things to try between us, the lemon cheesecake and Eton Mess were sublime, if only I had room for a bit more!

All in all our Cosmo experience was a ten out of ten for me, as staff were attentive but not overbearing, plates were cleared quickly and efficiently and we left full up and ready for a little lie down! I would highly recommend a visit to Cosmo and we will certainly return.

For information about the opening times and prices visit the website https://www.cosmo-restaurants.co.uk/restaurants/doncaster