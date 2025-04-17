Garlic lovers: North East among most enthusiastic garlic users in Britain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The North East has emerged as one of the UK’s core garlic-loving regions, with nearly half (49%) of residents cooking with it multiple times a week, according to a new study ahead of National Garlic Day.

The findings put the North East ahead of national averages for garlic use – with NE locals more likely than most to reach for the bulb when cooking. Only London (68%) and the West Midlands (51%) ranked higher for garlic enthusiasm, as measured by daily and weekly usage combined.

The study, which polled 2,000 UK residents on behalf of Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss brand, showed that across the UK, younger people are the most frequent garlic users, with more than half of 18 to 34-year-olds using it weekly.

The findings come as part of a wider study exploring Britain’s garlic habits. Nationally, those aged 18 to 34 were the most likely to use garlic frequently, with over half cooking with it a few times a week – while one in six (17%) Gen Z cooks use it every day. In contrast, fewer than a third of over-65s do the same – with just 1.5% using it daily.

A garlic press in action

The data also shows many Brits aren’t afraid to turn up the flavour – with more than half often adding extra garlic when cooking, and a bold 3.5% even admitting to using a whole bulb in a single dish.

Despite its popularity, garlic still splits opinion socially. Around 31% of people say they avoid it before important plans, while nearly one in five believe the taste is worth it regardless.

Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing at DK Household Brands, which includes Zyliss, said: “This research shows a fascinating picture of Britain’s relationship with garlic – and it’s clear there are big differences by region. While some parts of the UK can’t get enough, others still seem a little more reserved. At Zyliss, we believe in making home cooking enjoyable and fuss-free, and that includes helping people use great ingredients like garlic with confidence.”

The survey of 2,000 UK adults was conducted in April 2025 to mark the legacy of Karl Zysett, the original inventor of the garlic press and founder of Zyliss in 1948. The brand’s iconic Susi garlic press remains a kitchen staple nearly 80 years later.