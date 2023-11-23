Hartlepool Greene King pub serves up Cavery Sundae challenge - see what it is made of
Visitors to the Merry Go Round, in Holdforth Road, are invited to put their taste buds to the test and take on their limited edition Carvery Sundae.
It consists of a sweet ice cream sundae – but drizzled with hot gravy on top.
Anyone who can successfully wolf down the dish will receive a free carvery on their next visit.
Sophie Howells, marketing manager for Greene King Pub & Carvery, said: “The Carvery Sundae is the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, featuring two types of ice cream, and a wide range of toppings.
"The hot gravy might not be for everyone, but it certainly makes for a unique experience! Best of all, if you finish it, you get your next carvery on us!
“Once you’ve polished off your Carvery Sundae, a team member will give you a receipt to redeem a carvery meal the next time you’re in pub.”
The limited-edition Carvery Sundae consists of either the brand’s ultimate ice cream sundae – two scoops vanilla and chocolate ice cream, Twix, Maltesers and Smarties - or its Choctastic Sundae – one scoop vanilla and chocolate ice cream, lava cookie, Twix, Maltesers and Smarties - with a ladle of gravy.
Customers need to ask for a topping of gravy on their sundae when ordering.
The Merry Go Round is one of 40 participating Greene King sites across the UK and the limited-edition sundae is available at the Hartlepool pub on Sunday, November 26, and Sunday, December 3.