Based on Google ratings, here we have listed the top 10 Indian restaurants across the town.

The table is made purely as a guide and is based on a minimum of 20 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Sheesh Mahal, Navigation Point Scored 4.4 out of 5 from 133 ratings.

2. Popadom's, Slake Terrace Scored 4.4 out of 5 from 92 ratings.

3. Mumbai Majestic Indian Dining, Victoria Road Scored 4.4 out of 5 from 87 ratings.

4. The Golden Gate, Church Street Scored 4.4 out of 5 from 77 ratings.