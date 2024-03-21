Have an egg-stra tasty Easter at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

It’s back! Spoons at the ready for the return of the legendary Sundae made with Cadbury® Creme Egg, which will be available at both Beefeater and Brewers Fayre from 18th March-15th April.

Egg-spect a generous helping of creamy vanilla dairy ice cream layered with gooey Creme Egg pieces, lashings of caramel and chocolate sauce and topped with a whip of cream, all for only £6.99 (£5.99 at Brewers Fayre). Treat yourself before it’s gooey gooey gone!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Easter Sunday, let Beefeater take care of lunch for you with its showstopping roast menu, including the Ultimate Sunday Roast for those who can’t choose. Priced at £17.99, enjoy a half roast chicken, 30-day aged sirloin and a succulent lamb rump, served with all the trimmings including golden parsnips and our signature red wine gravy. Go bottomless with your sides for £1.49 extra and we’ll keep them coming.

Plenty for the family this Easter at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

For a great value roast, visit one of Brewers Fayre’s carvery locations and tuck in a succulent hand-sliced roast from £11.49. Choose from Roast beef, Turkey crown or Gammon and pile high with bottomless favourites for an extra £1.

Freshly prepared using quality cuts, plus with kids roasts and a vegan option available, there’s no better place to be for your Easter Sunday.

Hop down to Brewers Fayre and Beefeater this Easter for cracking dining offers for the whole family. Book

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

your table with the family at your nearest site on www.beefeater.co.uk or www.brewersfayre.co.uk.

Have an egg-stra tasty Easter at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre.

*Keep the whole family entertained this Easter at Brewers Fayre as the nationwide pubs will be hosting a series of Easter egg hunts and a ‘feed the family’ offer to guarantee a hoppy day.

The egg hunt is on! The family favourite pubs have got the perfect thing for little ones to enjoy with their series of Easter Egg Hunts with Cadbury®. Running from 29th – 31st March, get your egg-splorer hats on to track down the hidden eggs, each adorned with a letter clue. Find them all and unscramble the letters to spell out a secret word, with a Cadbury® treat at the end.

Taking place at 83 selected sites nationwide, the Easter egg hunt is free, but the standard £4.50 per child fee will occur when held at play-at-sites, which also includes 90 minutes of play. Go the extra mile and treat the kids to two weeks’ worth of unlimited access for only £8, available to purchase directly at the pubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Find your nearest Easter egg hunt here: https://www.brewersfayre.co.uk/en-gb/easter-at-brewers-fayre

Dine out without breaking the bank with Brewers Fayre’s ‘Feed the family’ offer, with two mains and two kids meals for only £18, available from 2nd – 12th April (Monday-Friday, 12-6pm). Tuck into your favourite dishes, including Fish & Chips and a Classic Cheeseburger; while kids can enjoy choices such as Spaghetti Bolognese or Oven-baked Poppin’ Chicken, with every meal containing at least two of their five a day.

Families can also upgrade their meal with two additional kids’ meals or an extra side/dessert for just £2.99 each.