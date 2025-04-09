Hop into HUGE coffee savings with Tassimo this Easter.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Easter, hot drink lovers can enjoy impressive savings of over £99 when purchasing Tassimo’s recently launched Finesse Friendly coffee machine.

Available until 21st April, shoppers can bag 56 free pods alongside the machine, and enjoy more quality Tassimo coffee and hot chocolate, for even less.

Ideal for savvy shoppers keen to enjoy coffee shop quality drinks from home, the Easter Deal will be available at Tassimo.com for only £49.99 – offering the Finesse Friendly machine for an egg-squisite 58% cheaper than its everyday retail price of £119.74. The deal also includes the following fan-favourite packs:

Costa Cappuccino (8 Pack)

L’OR Latte Macchiato (8 Pack)

L’OR XL Intense (16 Pack)

Milka Hot Chocolate Pods (8 Pack)

L’OR Espresso Fortissimo (16 Pack)

The Finesse Friendly machine delivers a variety of quality hot drinks with ease, is made with up to 60% recycled plastic, and boasts an A+ energy efficiency rating, all whilst delivering delicious drinks to enjoy at home.

What’s more, Tassimo is ensuring shoppers get their Easter chocolate fix, by offering a free pack of delicious Milka Hot Chocolate pods with every purchase over £40, from April 8th - 21st**.

The Tassimo Easter Deal is available now at Tassimo.com, subject to availability