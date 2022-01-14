'Just what Hartlepool needs' - New Restaurant Week offers food from £5

Organised by Hartlepool Borough Council’s economic growth team, the event will run from from Monday, January 24, to Sunday, January 30, and aims to celebrate Hartlepool’s growing foodie scene and encourage residents and visitors to support the town’s hospitality industry following challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

One leading town restaurant owner has greeted its arrival by saying: “This is a great initiative and is just what Hartlepool has been needing.”

More than 15 businesses have so far signed up to take part in the campaign – which is funded through the Government’s Welcome Back Fund.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Restaurant Week launch

They include Bianco’s, The Black Olive, The Dancing Cup, Glady’s Vintage Tea Room, Lily Anne’s Coffee Bar, The Lock Gates, Lyla Belle’s Café, The Marine Hotel, The Owl, The Open Jar, Portofino, The Raby Arms, Seahorse Coffee House, Spices, Twisted Ginger, The Vestry and Wallis & Co.

Throughout the week, they will be offering either specific Restaurant Week menus or specials from their existing menu at the four price points – £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Cllr Paddy Brown, chairman of the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “We are absolutely delighted to launch the first-ever Hartlepool Restaurant Week.

“Following what has been a very challenging couple of years for the hospitality industry, it’s the perfect way to showcase the town’s growing foodie scene and for customers to show their support by visiting their favourite eateries or trying somewhere new.”

Cllr Paddy Brown. Picture by FRANK REID

Noel Stamp, owner of Portofino restaurant, said: “This is a great initiative and is just what Hartlepool has been needing. We signed up straight away and are really pleased to support it.”

Jacky Sullivan, owner of Glady’s Vintage Tea Room in Seaton Carew, said: “Hartlepool Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity to support the local hospitality trade and collectively bring people together to experience different culinary delights at a reasonable price.”

Businesses can sign up for Hartlepool Restaurant Week by emailing [email protected]