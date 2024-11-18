Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bring it back 🍕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s UK once sold pizza during the 1990s

Many have asked for the pizza to make a return to the fast food chain in the UK

McDonald’s pizzas are still sold in two US locations

Legendary fast food chain McDonald’s is known for cheeseburgers, fries, nuggets and much more, but did you know that there is a forgotten item that hasn’t made a return for over 30 years?

In the UK, McDonald’s has had an ever-changing menu over the 50 years it has served the British public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From brand-new menu additions to returning fan-favourites as well as the absolute staples such as McNuggets and McFlurry, McDonald’s remains one of the most popular and beloved fast food chains in the world.

McDonald's pizza: The lost McDonald's menu item from the 1990s - and whether it could return (Photo: Macus - stock.adobe.com) | Macus - stock.adobe.com

But once upon a time, McDonald’s sold an unexpected food item which may come as a surprise to even the biggest McDonald’s fans.

Back in the 1990s McDonald’s sold pizza, with flavours available including Cheese, Cheese & Pepperoni, and the Deluxe which consisted of cheese, green pepper, onion, pepperoni and more. The pizzas were available in the size of 8inch, which were cut into four slices.

Despite the love for the pizza, which fans nicknamed “McPizza”, the product was discontinued and has not made a return to McDonald’s UK restaurants for over 30 years, despite being available in two locations in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans have since demanded for McDonald’s UK to bring the pizza back, but the fast food chain has confirmed that they have no plans to do so.

In a statement published on the McDonald’s UK website on May 21, 2018, McDonalds said: “Yes, we did sell pizzas for a limited period in some restaurants in the mid 1990's as part of a sales and product test. As part of the test we trialled 3 flavours - Cheese, Cheese & Pepperoni and the Deluxe (cheese, green pepper, onion, peperoni and more) - and they were 8 inch pizzas cut into 4 slices. We have no plans to reintroduce pizza to our menu at this time.”

What did the public have to say about McDonald’s pizza?

McDonald’s fans took to X to debate the McDonald’s pizza and whether or not they would like to see it return.

One user wrote: “It felt like I was the only person who liked McDonald's pizza back then. It wasn't amazing or anything, but for fast food it was pretty good.“

Another user wrote: “”Wow they should bring this back.”

However not everyone was complimentary of the product, as one user wrote: “It was horrible.”

What McDonald’s UK item would like to see return? Let us know in the comment section below 👇