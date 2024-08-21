Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McDonald’s is set to launch the brand-new Twix Latte

The fast food chain has also slashed the prices of other coffees in the McCafe range

Prices start from as low as £1.39 for a cup of coffee

Iconic fast food chain McDonald’s has launched a brand-new coffee that is sure to be a hit with chocolate bar lovers.

McDonald’s has announced that they are set to release a chocolate bar inspired coffee - the Twix Latte, which will be available at McDonald’s restaurants, Drive-Thru and delivery from Wednesday, September 4.

The smooth latte is blended with a Twix® flavour syrup, topped with caramel cream and Twix® crumb. The Twix Latte will be priced at £2.69 for a medium sized cup.

McDonald's has launched a brand new menu item - and slashed prices (Photo: Adobe Stock / McDonald's) | Adobe Stock / McDonald's

As well as a brand-new hot beverage to enjoy, McDonald’s is also slashing the prices of some of its coffee offerings, which are all made using freshly ground Arabica Beans from the Rainforest Alliance Certified FarmsTM.

From Wednesday, August 21, coffee from McDonald’s McCafe will be available to buy for only £1.39 per cup. The coffees included in the deal are the Americano and the white coffee.

However, for fans of McDonald’s other hot beverages, they are also slashing the prices of other fan favourites such as the Latte, Cappuccino and the Flat White, which will be available for only £1.99, while the Toffee Latte will be available for £2.29.

