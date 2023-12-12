Two dedicated members of a project which helps nighttime revellers to get home safely at weekends have marked important long-service milestones.

Terry Hegarty, chairman of trustees at Hartlepool Town Pastors, recently notched up 10 years walking the streets of his home town for the charity.

Treasurer Keith Milner, meanwhile, who is from Billingham, has clocked up more than 12 years since helping to launch the town project.

They are part of a team of volunteers, known as street angels, who for more than a decade have been helping late night revellers with advice, a kind word, first aid, lollipops and flip-flops to ensure nights out end happily and avoid personal disaster.

Hartlepool Town Pastors volunteers Keith Milner (left) and Terry Hegarty in Church Square. (Photo courtesy of Hartlepool Town Pastors).

The milestones coincided with the 18th anniversary of the national Street Angels initiative which has been rolled out in towns and cities across the UK and copied abroad.

Hartlepool’s project started in May 2011 and Keith said: “I was on the original steering group with Steve Brock, Kathy Prudom, from Cleveland Police, and various other services.

“We are lucky enough to still enjoy substantial support from Reach Out Ministries and Living Waters church who helped launch and continue to host Hartlepool Town Pastors."

Terry added: “Throughout 12 years we have worked in close co-operation with Cleveland Police and Hartlepool Borough Council to try to make sure the night-time economy is a safe place for people.”

In recent years, they have been supported by Poolie Time Exchange and Hartlepool Foodbank, providing space to operate from and store equipment and supplies.