Mince pies are the ultimate Christmas treat 🎄

The cheapest mince pies are available at Tesco, Aldi and Asda

Tesco Clubcard members can purchase mince pies for only 75p

Waitrose has the most expensive mince pies at £1.95

Mince pies are one of the most delicious Christmas treats.

Whether you are purchasing a box to snack on as you wrap presents, for a party buffet or to leave out for Santa Claus, mince pies are a must during Christmas.

But which of the leading UK supermarkets sells the cheapest mince pies, and which are the most expensive? Find out below.

Tesco

Tesco’s own-brand six pack of Mince Pies are priced at £1.25, like some of the other supermarkets on this list. However, Clubcard members will be pleased to know they are only 75p with the use of the card.

LidlLidl is on the cheaper end with the brand Favorina offering six of its mince pies for only £1.25.

Aldi

Aldi has a selection of mince pies on offer and its cheapest box is Holly Lane’s Deep Filled Mince Pies, priced at £1.25 per box of six.

Asda

Asda sells a range of mince pies, but its cheapest offering is The Bakery at Asda 6 Mince Pies, which are priced at only £1.25 per box.

Morrisons

Morrisons has a wide selection of mince pies available to buy, however its cheapest box is its own-brand Morrisons Shortcrust Mince Pies. The box of six is priced at £1.50.

Sainsbury’s

Sainbury’s cheapest mince pies are its own-brand Short Crust Mince Pies, which are £1.50 for a box of four.

Waitrose

Waitrose is known for being a high-end supermarket, so it's no surprise that its mince pies are the most expensive. However, its cheapest offering is still only £1.95 for a box of six of its own-brand mince pies.

