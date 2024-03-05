Looking for a gift with a difference this Mother’s Day? The why not try Kelly Loves and their bestselling Korean Variety Box and Ultimate Sushi Kit?

The box and kit are a great option for both families looking to get creative in the kitchen and for mother's looking to change up their weekly menu options.

Founder Kelly Choi has challenged the status quo since she was a child.

Denied access to high school because her parents lacked the funds, Kelly took her future into her own hands. At just 14 she moved to Seoul on her own, working in a factory by day so she could attend night school.

Educated and empowered, she moved to Japan and immersed herself in Japanese culture. She later on moved to Paris, where she met Yamamoto-san, Master of Sushi, and persuaded him to work with her on Sushi Daily. At first he refused, sceptical that sushi could be both excellent and convenient. She promised him that her company would always strive to make the best sushi in the world, and that together they would do just that - He accepted.

Since then, using only the finest ingredients and training only the most passionate sushi chefs, Kelly and Yamamoto-San have honored her promise, improving the sushi offering across Europe one kiosk at a time.After the success of Sushi Daily, Kelly wanted to be a pioneer of Korean cuisine – the closest to her heart –, and Kelly Loves was born, pursuing Kelly’s mission to bring the best of Asian food to the world!

The Korean Variety Box gives you the best of Korean cuisine in one beautifully presented box.

The box is packed with the flavour, snacks, meals and drinks that will make you feel like you're in the streets of Seoul. Gift yourself or a friend this Korean delight for an unforgettable experience.

The Ultimate Sushi Kit has all you need for rolling sushi for everyday lunches or a fun family and friends sushi night. It’s also a high-quality, yet affordable sushi gift set.