Mother’s Day in Hartlepool 2023: Nine of the best places to get afternoon tea in town according to Google Reviews

Here are some of the top places in Hartlepool to treat your mum to an afternoon tea, according to Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
Please note that you might need to book in advance.
1. The Copper Kettle
The Copper Kettle scored 4.8 out of 5 based on 186 reviews. Customers have been praising the scones, as well as the cakes and tea.
Photo: Frank Reid
2. Juniper Lounge, Church Street
Juniper Lounge scored 4.7 out of 5 based on 105 reviews. One customer said: "Went for afternoon tea for Mother's Day, absolutely beautiful."
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew.
The tea room has a score of 4.6 out 5 based on 160 reviews. One customer has described the afternoon tea as "lovely", while another said it is "definitely worth a visit".
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Lyla Belle's, Teesbay Retail Park
Scored 4.5 out of 5 based on 149 reviews. One customer has described it as a "beautiful quirky cafe", while another said "Lovely place... food is great and staff are fab!".
Photo: Frank Reid