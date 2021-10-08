National Curry Week: Where to go in Hartlepool as Mail readers share recommendations
It’s National Curry Week – so there’s no contest about what we’re having for a takeaway or meal out this weekend.
Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!
But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?
Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page.
The Balti, Murray Street
Recommended by Amber Walters
Dilshad, Church Street
Recommended by Nicola Anne Calvert.
Dine at Home, Murray Street
Recommended by Pamela Murray and Amarjit Ladhar.
Indian Cottage, York Road
Recommended by Leanne Smith, Nicola Anne Calvert and Georgina Bayliss.
King Oswy Tandoori, King Oswy Drive
Recommended by Sal Davis.
Masala Lounge, York Road
Recommended by Dawny Patt.
Seaton Tandoori, Front Street, Seaton Carew
Recommended by Brian Waite.
Sheesh Mahal, Whitby Street
Recommended by Daniel Davies-Luke.