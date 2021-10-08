National Curry Week: Where to go in Hartlepool as Mail readers share recommendations

Whether dining out or ordering in, everyone has their favourite go-to eatery for an aromatic and delicious curry with all of the sundries!

But, where to choose? Are you getting your gladrags on for a slap-up meal or staying home to tuck in and watch Strictly?

Here are some of your most popular suggestions of places to go this National Curry Week from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page.

It's National Curry Week - and readers have been sharing their favourite places to go.

Click here to add your own to the post and enjoy your curry this weekend!

The Balti, Murray Street

Recommended by Amber Walters

Dilshad, Church Street

Recommended by Nicola Anne Calvert.

Dine at Home, Murray Street

Recommended by Pamela Murray and Amarjit Ladhar.

Indian Cottage, York Road

Recommended by Leanne Smith, Nicola Anne Calvert and Georgina Bayliss.

King Oswy Tandoori, King Oswy Drive

Recommended by Sal Davis.

Masala Lounge, York Road

Recommended by Dawny Patt.

Seaton Tandoori, Front Street, Seaton Carew

Recommended by Brian Waite.

Sheesh Mahal, Whitby Street

Recommended by Daniel Davies-Luke.

