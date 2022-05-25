Whether you want to dine in or eat them from the carton, drench them in salt and vinegar or splash on some curry sauce, a chippy lunch or tea on this year’s National Fish and Chip Day (Friday, May 27) is the perfect way to start the school holiday.

But, to ask an age-old question, where does the best fish and chips in Hartlepool?

As a town, we are blessed with a great range of eateries and chip shops are no exception. With so many to choose from, we turned to the Hartlepool Mail readers to shout out some of the best places to go.

National Fish and Chip Day is on Friday, May 27 for 2022.

Here are some of the most popular choices, as previously shared on our Facebook page. Click here to add your own to the post.

Check out our list below and see if your favourite gets a mention – and keep your eyes peeled for somehwere new to try this weekend.

Whatever you’re ordering and however you’re eating them, we hope you enjoy yours!

The Almighty Cod , The Front, Seaton Carew: Sammy Jewson said: “Best fish shop curry sauce I’ve ever tasted.”

Chunks Fish and Chips, Tower Street: Laura Watson said: “Chunks on Tower Street … blooming beautiful.”

Cod on the Rocks, Broad Road, Blackhall: David Leavens said: “Best fish and chips are in Blackhall at Cod on the Rocks.”

Fish Face, The Front, Seaton Carew: Christine Luther said: “Fish Face definitely best.”

Greg’s Fish & Chips, Wynyard Road: Recommended by Sharon Kerr.

Harry's Fish Bar, Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew: Recommended by Jennie Hughes.

Saxons Fish & Chips, Easington Road: Diane Stead said: “Saxon … best ever.”

Verrills Fish Shop, High Street: Neil Korky Douglass said: “Verrills, lush.”

Westview Fish Shop, Brus Corner: Recommended by Cath Grazier.