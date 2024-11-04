A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day.

For North East residents, there are plenty of excellent and award-winning chippies to visit, along the coast and even further inland. If you’re on the look out for a new one to visit, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 12 of the most popular fish and chip shops in the region according to Google reviews, and why customers love them.

Colmans Fish and Chips, South Shields Colmans Fish and Chips on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.6* rating from 2,589 reviews on Google.

Jazz's Fish Bar, North Shields Jazz's Fish Bar on Verne Road in North Shields has a 4.5* rating from 91 reviews on Google.

The Almighty Cod, Hartlepool The Almighty Cod in Seaton Carew in Hartlepool has a 4.4* rating from 2,202 reviews on Google.