12 of the most popular fish and chip shops in the North East - according to Google customer reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:43 BST
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 15:28 BST

Discover the best fish and chip shops in the North East, as rated by customers 🐟

A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain's most popular and traditional dishes, and is still loved by many in the UK to this day. 

For North East residents, there are plenty of excellent and award-winning chippies to visit, along the coast and even further inland. If you’re on the look out for a new one to visit, we’ve got you covered.

Here are 12 of the most popular fish and chip shops in the region according to Google reviews, and why customers love them.

Colmans Fish and Chips on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.6* rating from 2,589 reviews on Google.

1. Colmans Fish and Chips, South Shields

Colmans Fish and Chips on Ocean Road in South Shields has a 4.6* rating from 2,589 reviews on Google. | Google-Colmans Fish and Chips

Photo Sales
Jazz’s Fish Bar on Verne Road in North Shields has a 4.5* rating from 91 reviews on Google.

2. Jazz’s Fish Bar, North Shields

Jazz’s Fish Bar on Verne Road in North Shields has a 4.5* rating from 91 reviews on Google. | Google-Matthew Down

Photo Sales
The Almighty Cod in Seaton Carew in Hartlepool has a 4.4* rating from 2,202 reviews on Google.

3. The Almighty Cod, Hartlepool

The Almighty Cod in Seaton Carew in Hartlepool has a 4.4* rating from 2,202 reviews on Google. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Queens Cafe on Dykelands Road in Sunderland has a 4.7* rating from 174 reviews on Google.

4. Queens Cafe, Sunderland

Queens Cafe on Dykelands Road in Sunderland has a 4.7* rating from 174 reviews on Google. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostFish and chipsFoodNorth East
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice