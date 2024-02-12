News you can trust since 1877
One true love: PizzaExpress launch heart-shaped dough balls for Valentine's Day

PizzaExpress has been winning hearts since first opening in 1965 and this Valentine’s Day is no different.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 12th Feb 2024, 19:52 GMT
From today, customers can discover their one true love at PizzaExpress with the launch of heart-shaped dough balls – a twist on the brand’s iconic and much-loved dough balls.

But that’s not all – whether it’s a first date, an old flame, or you’re dining with family or friends, on Valentine’s Day only, customers can discover all the dishes they love with a special set menu.

The lovely details

Heart-shaped dough balls.
PizzaExpress Club members can enjoy a 2-course set menu for £17.95 or a 3-course set menu for £21.95.

Customers can choose from a starter and main or a starter, main and dessert, consisting of:

Starters: Heart-shaped Dough Balls, Dough Balls ‘PizzaExpress’, Buffalo Mozzarella Salad, Pollo Milanese, Garlic Mushrooms.

Mains: Any Classic pizza, Lasagna, Cannelloni, Beetroot Buddha Bowl.

Desserts: Chocolate Fudge Cake, Baked Vanilla Cheesecake, Chocolate Brownie, Gelato or Sorbet.

Terms and conditions apply: Valentine's Day Set Menu | Terms & Conditions | PizzaExpress https://www.pizzaexpress.com/terms-and-conditions/vday-set-menu