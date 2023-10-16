News you can trust since 1877
Organisers of Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival reflect on roller coaster year

The organisers of Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival are toasting the event’s success after another fun-filled event.
By Mark Payne
Published 16th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST
Beer fans and people just looking for a good time flocked to Hartlepool Borough Hall for the 27th annual festival on Friday and Saturday.

They enjoyed over 40 beers, lagers, wines and ciders, together with live bands which got everyone up and dancing.

On Friday night, the guests were entertained by Guess and The Average Joes.

Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival in full swing inside the Borough Hall.
While on Saturday, the place was rocking to Big Sigh and the Yawns and Electric Sheep.

The event is set to have raised thousands of pounds for Hartlepool Round Table which will go to support local people and causes.

Reflecting on this year, the Round Table said: “This weekend and weeks of planning to make it happen have been a roller coaster.

“We ended on a huge high and we want to thank each and every one of our sponsors, suppliers, and those that have gone the extra mile to make the 27th Hartlepool Round Table beer festival, the amazing success that it was.”

Steven Gibson from Hartlepol Round Table getting ready for the beer festival. Picture by FRANK REID

They also thanked the festival goers adding: “Every penny you spent has gone towards the continued support of local good causes.

“Supporting us means we can continue to support so many great causes throughout the year."

Hartlepool’s Camerons and Crafty Monkey breweries had drinks on tap along his ales from all across the country.

The members of Hartlepool Round Table will be back in action soon, organising their popular Santa Tour and Boxing Day Dip events.