Shrove Tuesday – also known widely as Pancake Day – takes place before the first day of Lent. Lent represents the 40-day period Jesus spent fasting in the desert, but Sundays are not included in the count.

To that end, Shrove Tuesday arrives exactly 47 days before Easter Sunday and the event is celebrated in many Christian countries.

With Lent still recognised as a time of fasting and sacrifice for some, pancakes are usually associated with the date as a way to use up eggs, milk and sugar before switching to simpler foods. This year’s Shrove Tuesday is on February 21, with Ash Wednesday - and the period of Lent – beginning the next day on February 22.

Is fresh fruit your first-choice pancake topping? Let us know what you have on yours when Shrove Tuesday rolls around.

Easter Sunday falls on Sunday, April 9 for 2023.

In modern times, Pancake Day is now celebrated as a treat for many families, regardless of religion or tradition. If you’re looking for some popular and tasty toppings to have on your pancakes that day – or even as a test run beforehand, we aren’t judging – here are some ideas from our readers.

Here are some favourite suggestions for your pancake tea on Tuesday, February 21.

Bacon and syrup: Increasingly popular in recent years, enjoy your pancakes with an American twist and combine sweet and salty.

Chocolate: Whether you go for chocolate sauce or melt down your favourite chocolate bar (indulgence!) for on top, this is a big winner.

Fruit and cream: Fruit make it sort-of healthy, right? From bananas to berries, whip up some cream and top with your favourite fruit for a sweet end to the meal.

Golden or maple syrup: It’s a sugar overload, but well worth it as a rare treat.

Ham and cheese: No sweet tooth? A pinch of salt and some savoury ingredients will sort that right out.

Jam: A splodge of your favourite flavour and your pancake is ready to eat!

Lemon and sugar: You can’t mess with combination as classic as this one.

