An award-winning mixologist has created two cocktails for Pancake Day

The recipes are inspired by two popular pancake toppings

Pancake cocktails is a rising trend for 2025

Pancake Day is fast approaching, and we may be stocking up the ingredients to make them in preparation.

However, there is a brand-new trend for Pancake Day 2025, which is to turn your pancake into liquid form.

Brits are now looking for new ways to enjoy pancakes on the dedicated day which will be held on Tuesday March 4, and online searches for ‘pancake cocktails’ are on the rise.

Searches for how to make a ‘pancake cocktail’ have doubled in the last three months according to data from trend forecasting website Glimpse.

Ahead of the trend, award-winning mixologist Patrick Pistolesi from NIO Cocktails has created two cocktail recipes inspired by the most popular pancake toppings.

The two cocktails Patrick has created so that pancake lovers can drink their favourite pancake toppings, includes Lemon and Sugar and Maple Pancake Gimlet.

Patrick said: “I’ve created a cocktail that captures the classic flavour of lemon and sugar pancakes. It’s a bright, zingy drink that’s perfect with fluffy pancakes or on its own to unwind midweek.”

Patrick explained how to make the Lemon and Sugar cocktail as he said: “First, you want to make the honey syrup. Just mix equal parts honey and warm water. About two tablespoons for one glass. Then, stir until it's dissolved. Next, rim a cocktail glass with sugar by rubbing the edge with lemon juice and dipping it into the sugar.

“Fill a shaker with ice and pour 50ml of gin, juice from half a lemon, all of the honey syrup you’ve just made, a teaspoon of vanilla syrup and a splash of sparkling water. Shake well and double strain into the glass. Finish it with a lemon slice, and enjoy with a freshly made pancake!”

The second cocktail, the Maple Pancake Gimlet includes ingredients such as gin, maple syrup and lime juice.

Patrick explained how to make it, as he said: “Most maple-based cocktails rely on whiskey, creating a rich, heavy drink. With this twist on a classic Gimlet, I wanted to craft something cleaner and sweeter, perfect for pairing with brunch or as a solo midweek treat.

“Making the perfect Maple Pancake Gimlet this Shrove Tuesday is actually easier than it sounds. Simply begin by pouring 50ml gin, 20ml fresh lime juice, and 15ml of maple syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice, and shake.

“For those with a sweet tooth, add 5ml vanilla syrup (or more to taste), for that extra ‘pancake’ sweetness. Strain the cocktail into a coupe glass and finish with a dash of orange bitters or candied peel.”

