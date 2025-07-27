During the summer holidays, families will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained.
Going out for a family meal is always a good choice, but choosing to eat out can put a financial strain on households.
Plenty of establishments across the UK are offering deals this summer to help families, including ‘kids eat free’ and ‘kids eat for £1’.
Here are 15 places where kids can eat for free or £1 during the summer holidays in 2025.
1. ASK Italian
ASK Italian offers a ‘kids eat free’ deal to diners signed up to its ASK Perks rewards app. The deal is valid all day, every day from July 18 to August 31. It includes up to two free kids meals with the purchase of an adult main meal. | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com
2. Bella Italia
Bella Italia has a ‘kids eat free’ deal which is available in Bella Italia restaurants from Monday to Thursday throughout the summer holidays. | yackers1 - stock.adobe.com
3. Bill’s
Bill’s has an offer for kids to eat free, from July 21 to August 29. The deal is available Monday to Friday only, but is available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Up to two children aged 10 and under can eat for free with one paying adult. | OpenTable-Bill's
4. Cote
Cote is offering a ‘kids eat free’ deal which is available from July 18 to September 7. The offer includes two courses, with a purchase of an adult main meal. | OpenTable-Cote
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.