Seventeen businesses are taking part in this year’s campaign which runs until Sunday, October 27, in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

Scroll on to see which are supporting the week.

Each will be offering either specific Hartlepool Restaurant Week menus or specials within their existing menu at £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Visit www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week to find out more and on visiting your chosen venue let them know that you wish take advantage of their Hartlepool Restaurant Week offer.

Diners are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying their meal on social media using #explorehartlepool or tagging Explore Hartlepool.

1 . MixCollage-23-Oct-2024-04-49-PM-9048.jpg Hartlepool Restaurant Week 2024 runs until Sunday, October 27. Photo: Mail Photo Sales

2 . Larry's Lanes Situated on Seaton Carew seafront, Larry's Lanes is offering 2 for £10 on selected cocktails (Monday 21st-Thursday 24th 6-9pm), or on game and selected food for 2 for £20 (Monday 21st –Thursday 24th, 12pm-close). Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . The Owl Get £5 off when you spend £20 at The Owl in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4 . Santonio Situated on Hartlepool Marina Sanantonio bar restaurant has offers at £5, £10, £15, and £20. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales