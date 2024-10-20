See all the places taking part in Hartlepool Restaurant Week

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 20th Oct 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 16:57 GMT
Hartlepool Restaurant Week is in full swing with more than a dozen pubs and restaurants backing the annual initiative.

Seventeen businesses are taking part in this year’s campaign which runs until Sunday, October 27, in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.

Each will be offering either specific Hartlepool Restaurant Week menus or specials within their existing menu at £5, £10, £15 or £20.

Visit www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week to find out more and on visiting your chosen venue let them know that you wish take advantage of their Hartlepool Restaurant Week offer.

Diners are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying their meal on social media using #explorehartlepool or tagging Explore Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Restaurant Week 2024 runs until Sunday, October 27.

Hartlepool Restaurant Week 2024 runs until Sunday, October 27. Photo: Mail

Situated on Seaton Carew seafront, Larry's Lanes is offering 2 for £10 on selected cocktails (Monday 21st-Thursday 24th 6-9pm), or on game and selected food for 2 for £20 (Monday 21st –Thursday 24th, 12pm-close).

Situated on Seaton Carew seafront, Larry's Lanes is offering 2 for £10 on selected cocktails (Monday 21st-Thursday 24th 6-9pm), or on game and selected food for 2 for £20 (Monday 21st –Thursday 24th, 12pm-close). Photo: Frank Reid

Get £5 off when you spend £20 at The Owl in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool.

Get £5 off when you spend £20 at The Owl in Scarborough Street, Hartlepool. Photo: Frank Reid

Situated on Hartlepool Marina Sanantonio bar restaurant has offers at £5, £10, £15, and £20.

Situated on Hartlepool Marina Sanantonio bar restaurant has offers at £5, £10, £15, and £20. Photo: Frank Reid

