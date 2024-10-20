Seventeen businesses are taking part in this year’s campaign which runs until Sunday, October 27, in partnership with Hartlepool Borough Council.
Scroll on to see which are supporting the week.
Each will be offering either specific Hartlepool Restaurant Week menus or specials within their existing menu at £5, £10, £15 or £20.
Visit www.explorehartlepool.com/hartlepool-restaurant-week to find out more and on visiting your chosen venue let them know that you wish take advantage of their Hartlepool Restaurant Week offer.
Diners are encouraged to share photos of themselves enjoying their meal on social media using #explorehartlepool or tagging Explore Hartlepool.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.