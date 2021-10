So we decided to list the top 11 pubs across town according to Google ratings.

The table is made purely as a guide and is based on a minimum of 100 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food or drink on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. The Fishermans Arms, Southgate Scored 4.8 out of 5 from 121 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Nursery Inn, Hopps Street Scored 4.7 out of 5 from 199 ratings. Photo: Mark Payne Photo Sales

3. Victoria Arms, Northgate Scored 4.7 out of 5 from 101 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. The 9 Anchors, The Front, Seaton Carew Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 281 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales