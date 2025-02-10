Small gestures take centre stage this Valentine’s Day with more than a third of Brits planning to buy a token gift

New research by British sweet maker Swizzels has revealed that the days of grand gestures could be over, with Brits opting for small, thoughtful gestures this Valentine’s Day. Nearly half (49%) will celebrate at home, with 34% planning to buy a small token gift*.

The nationally representative survey of 2,000 UK adults, found that over half (51%) of people are planning to exchange gifts with their partners, with more than a quarter choosing to spend under £25 on an affordable gift, reflecting a more understated approach to this year’s Valentine’s celebrations.

Classic expressions of love, such as flowers, remain popular, whilst 23% say a cuppa made just for them would make them feel most loved and 30% favour the simplicity of a thoughtful text. On the other hand, just 12% are planning a grand gesture to mark the occasion.

The ‘Love Reinvented’ research was inspired by the launch of Swizzels’ brand-new Valentine’s product, Squashies Love Hearts, which brings together two of its most iconic brands. With the new treat combining Love Hearts, which debuted in 1954, and Squashies, which were introduced in 2012, the survey sought to discover how ways of expressing love have changed over time.

The new Squashies Love Hearts bring together old and new and are a playful reflection of the evolving dynamics of modern romance.

Younger generations are embracing new ways of expressing love, including creating a personal playlist (13%) or gifting a streaming subscription such as Netflix (6%).

Young people are also more likely to celebrate Valentine’s Day, with only 19% of those aged 25-34 saying they don’t celebrate compared to 46% of those aged 55-64. Similarly, 80% of 18–24-year-olds plan to exchange gifts compared to only 34% of those 65 and over.

Swizzels’ research explored whether people resonate more with traditional Valentine’s Day sentiments synonymous with the timeless charm of Love Hearts or with the more contemporary approach to romance, embodied by Squashies.

The new product encompasses Squashies’ signature soft and chewy texture with the timeless messages and beloved shape of Love Hearts. Featuring the classic colours and flavours of Love Hearts – Pineapple, Lime, Blackcurrant, Lemon, Cherry and Orange and priced from £1.15, the limited-edition treat means everyone can share the love this Valentine’s Day.

Claire Lee, senior brand manager at Swizzels, said: “Squashies Love Hearts are the love story of the year, bringing together two of our most popular brands to create something brand new for people to gift to loved ones or treat themselves this Valentine’s Day. Our research shows that people don’t need a big budget to share the love, in fact, most people prefer a small, thoughtful gesture, a token gift or a cup of tea in bed, to feel appreciated.

“Valentine’s Day has stood the test of time, with people still finding it meaningful and enjoyable, but the survey shows that it really is the thought that counts.”

Reflecting changing dating habits, 45% of people believe dating apps are now the most popular way to meet a partner, followed by through friends (34%) and at work (25%).

*This online survey of 2000 UK adults (nationally representative on the basis of age, gender, and region) was commissioned by RMS on behalf of Swizzels and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society's code of conduct. Data was collected between the 9th and the 13th of January 2025.