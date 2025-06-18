Summer heatwave: Morrisons launches sizzling £15 grill meal deal.

Morrisons has launched the ultimate Summer Grill Meal Deal, offering customers two mains and two sides for just £15 with a More Card.

Customers making the most of the warmer weather can feast on a selection of meaty BBQ mains, including quality beef burgers (730g), sausages (1.2kg), sweet chilli pork koftas (500g), cajun chicken steaks (600g) and BBQ chicken drums (1.5kg).

Favourites from TGI Friday’s are also included in the deal, such as their BBQ Pulled Pork (400g), Mini Pork Ribs & Chicken Wings (580g) and BBQ Pork Rib Rack (450g).

The selection of mains can be paired with a choice of sides, from Morrisons The Best Triple Cooked Chips and McCain Shake Shake Fries in Smoked Paprika and Cracked Black Pepper flavours, to Morrisons The Best Spinach and Pinenut Pasta Salad and Morrisons The Best Crunchy Coleslaw – there’s plenty to create the ideal summer BBQ spread.

Customers can tuck into restaurant quality cuts, in the comfort of their own home, at a fraction of the cost with savings of up to 21 per cent, compared to purchasing the items separately.

Morrisons is also serving up the perfect addition to BBQs and alfresco gatherings with its all-new range of pre-mixed cocktails.

The collection includes Bliss on The Beach, a dreamy fusion of orange, cranberry and vodka, the iconic Cosmo with zesty flavours of orange and lime, and fan-favourite the Passion Fruit Martini, a show stopping passionfruit and vodka mix. Available for £6 each or buy two bottles for £10.

Alice Ryan, Senior Customer Planning Manager at Morrisons, said: “Summer is the perfect time for family and friends to get together and enjoy delicious food. That’s why we’ve created the ultimate Summer Grill Meal Deal, to offer our customers restaurant quality dishes that can be served in the comfort of their own home - at a fraction of the cost.

“There’s a variety of meats and sides to choose from, so hosts have everything they need to create a tasty summer spread that’s guaranteed to impress.”

Morrisons Summer Grill Meal Deal costs just £15 with a More Card and is available now in stores* and online.

For more information visit www.morrisons.co.uk.