Sustainability key for eco-friendly Christmas gifts from NIO Cocktails

Unboxing of NIO Cocktails with eco-friendly packaging

NIO Cocktails are an award-winning, ready-to-drink premium cocktail brand that offer a core range of more than 20 cocktails including classics, signature drinks and alcohol-free options that customers can individually pick and choose from to create their own unique at-home cocktail bar.

All of NIO Cocktails have been designed by, and boast the seal of approval of world renowned mixologist Patrick Pistolesi, owner of the 16th best bar in the world.

The NIO Cocktails packaging is the result of many evaluations and analyses. The sleeves weigh significantly less than glass and is a much more compact option, meaning fewer delivery trucks on the road and fewer emissions.

Espresso Martini and Collection Pack Square in eco-friendly packaging from NIO

It’s also eco-friendly, with the external cardboard sleeve recyclable and made from FSC certified paper - coming from recycled paper or responsibly managed forests. The internal pouch - containing the liquid cocktails - are also made from recyclable plastic.

Today, NIO Cocktails is carbon neutral, with goal of becoming Net Zero by 2030, and is working to reach zero waste in production chain by 2025 by optimising water usage, closely managing factory operations and maintaining an open dialogue with all suppliers.