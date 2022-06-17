Take a look inside the Metrocentre's brand new Harrods store with stunning champagne bar

Harrods launched its fifth standalone beauty store in the UK, H beauty in Gateshead on Tuesday, June 14 inside the former House of Fraser.

The Knightsbridge-based retailer has designed its new department store to bring the most iconic and vibrant products, brands, and experiences to customers, with brands such as Dior, Chanel, Tom Ford, to cult-favourites including Charlotte Tilbury, Huda Beauty and Vieve.

Alongside its luxury brands, the store also offers ‘in house’ services such facials and unique skincare consultations, makeup rooms which can be booked via appointments online and even hair salon, Drybar for all your blow drying needs.

H BEAUTY NEWCASTLE STORE LAUNCH 14TH JUNE 2022 PHOTOGRAPHER - KENSINGTON LEVERNE

H beauty is also a perfume lover’s paradise, with a dedicated Fragrance Bar and boutiques offering access to Maison Francis Kurkdjian, Parfums de Marly, and Eilish by Billie Eilish.

In addition, H beauty also plays host to a 48-seat Champagne Bar with an indulgent menu of cocktails, champagne and patisseries – as well as its own bespoke Newcastle cocktail.

Ben Cox of Sovereign Centros, senior asset manager for Metrocentre, said: “The regional debut of H beauty is a huge moment for Metrocentre. We’re delighted to offer the region a luxury retail experience in partnership with Harrods, providing a new flagship destination for all things beauty and featuring major global cosmetic brands.

The champagne bar offers a variety of cocktails.

“There are many exciting developments in the pipeline for the centre, and we are proud to be home to some of the very best in regional and national retail, hospitality, and leisure. This letting is a testament to the strength of Metrocentre and we look forward to welcoming our customers to H beauty.”

The Gateshead launch follows four other UK store openings and also offers its own ice cream van outside the store.

Annalise Fard, Director of Beauty at Harrods added: “The launch of our fifth H beauty store in Gateshead, marks another incredible milestone for Harrods.

“The expansion of our stand-alone H beauty stores showcases our commitment to bringing elevated retail beauty shopping experiences to communities outside of London.”

The new store offers a wide variety of fragrances.

Harrods H Beauty at the Metrocentre is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 7pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.

Dry Bar.