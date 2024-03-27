Take time to just ‘be.’ with new canned cocktail launch

Daily life is demanding – balancing work, school runs, keeping the house tidy, family stress – sometimes you need time to retreat from the chaos of the daily grind, and take time to just be.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Mar 2024, 14:02 GMT
Launching with three initial flavours, Passion Fruit Martini, Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri, be. is a brand-new premium range of cocktails with the aim of creating the ultimate ‘me time’ when the chaos of life can fade away, offering busy individuals the precious time to be.

Created with a complete sensory experience in mind, be. is expertly crafted with fresh, premium ingredients to offer a fruity, fresh aroma and bar quality taste, with a nitro infusion that produces that perfect foamy head to replicate that night out feel, in your own home.

Available in ASDA stores nationwide from April, every be. flavour is produced with the finest spirits and juices – with a pre-shaken Margarita and a sparkling Paloma set to follow just in time for summer BBQs and picnic season.

Craig Chapman, Head of Brands at Global Brands, said: “We are delighted to launch the be. range – a premium canned cocktail, already made for you, giving you time to be. We know that customers are not just looking for convenience when it comes to purchasing canned cocktails, so we have worked tirelessly to ensure the be. range offers best in class ingredient cocktails that consumers can drink in their own homes or while on the move.”

be. cocktails have an ABV of 8.4% and an RRP of £3 per 200ml can. The cans can be bought directly on Amazon, Global Brands’ direct to consumer website goodtimein.co.uk and becocktails.com, alongside ASDA stores nationwide from April 2024.

A limited-edition number of be. curious taster packs are available on the website for £9.99 now via https://becocktails.com/products/taster-3-pack/.

