The 10 best places to get pizza in Hartlepool according to Google ratings

It’s a classic meal favourite to many so we decided to list the top 10 places to get pizza in town according to Google ratings.

The table is made purely as a guide and is based on a minimum of 35 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food or drink on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Napoli Woodfired Pizza, The Green, opposite The Front, Seaton Carew Scored 4.9 out of 5 from 209 ratings. Photo: Ash Foster Photography Photo Sales

2. Fatso's Grill and Pizzeria, York Road Scored 4.5 out of 5 from 61 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Primo Pizzeria, Wynyard Road Scored 4.5 out of 5 from 60 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Marina Pizza, Highlight Retail Park Scored 4.4 out of 5 from 128 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales