These are the most popular restaurants with diners 🍴

There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Newcastle upon Tyne, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the city which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From 21 to Blackfriars, here are the most booked restaurants in Newcastle upon Tyne according to OpenTable.

1. Cote Brassiere, Newcastle

Cote Brassiere in Newcastle has a 4.6* rating from 132 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “We had a fantastic time in Cote for Sunday lunch. We went for the Sunday roast and have to say it was one of the best we have had! The food and service were so on point. Highly recommend!” | OpenTable-Cote Brassiere

2. Blackfriars Restaurant, Newcastle

Blackfriars Restaurant in Newcastle has a 4.7* rating from 6,448 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Attended the tapas and tipples event. The Spanish wines were well matched to the food. The event leader was very knowledgeable. A very enjoyable evening.” | OpenTable-Blackfriars Restaurant

3. The French Quarter, Newcastle

The French Quarter in Newcastle has a 4.8* rating from 2,538 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Couldn’t recommend this place enough… it was our first time visiting for my partners birthday and it was such a good atmosphere and the food was out of this world.” | OpenTable-The French Quarter

4. Gino D’Acampo, Newcastle

Gino D’Acampo in Newcastle has a 4.2* rating from 722 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “A fantastic evening, with top quality food and great atmosphere. Beautiful view of the Tyne.” | OpenTable-Gino D’Acampo

