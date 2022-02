The most romantic day of the year is around the corner so we decided to put together a list of the 10 best romantic restaurants in town, as ranked by TripAdvisor.

Whether you fancy an Indian, Italian or Spanish meal, there is a range of options to choose from in town come February 14.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Matteo's Restaurant, The Front, Seaton Carew Matteo's Restaurant scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 361 reviews. The venue is ranked number 3.

2. Portofino, Maritime Avenue Portofino scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 1,406 reviews. It's ranked as the best romantic restaurant in Hartlepool.

3. Portal's Place, Slake Terrace Portal's Place scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 454 reviews. The venue is ranked number 2.

4. Ruskins Bistro, Grange Road Ruskins Bistro scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 589 reviews. The venue is ranked number 5.