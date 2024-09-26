2 . The Market Tavern, Alnwick

The Market Tavern, Alnwick has a 5* rating from 318 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “I would highly recommend The Market Tavern. We booked a table for an evening meal and we weren't disappointed. The food and the staff are second to none. We had starters of Spam Fritters and Kipper pate followed by braised beef and venison. Very good portions and value for money. The food was amazing and Liam, the young guy who was looking after our table was great. He was happy to help us with suggestions on what to eat and also suggested the best wine to go with our meal which was spot on. There is a really nice atmosphere too.” | TripAdvisor/mrslaurariddell