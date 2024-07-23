For meat-eaters, visiting a steakhouse can be the ultimate luxury treat. Combine that with a trip to the capital, and you’re set up for a fantastic experience.

While we all like our steak cooked differently, ranging from blue rare to well done, it’s important that the chef preparing the meat knows exactly what they are doing.

But it's not only the quality of food that makes an establishment the best in the business, as it's also down to service, presentation, menu options and many other factors.

Diners on restaurant review website OpenTable have chosen the best steakhouses in London.

Here are the top six steakhouses in London named, according to OpenTable reviews.

1 . Angus Steakhouse Bond Street Angus Steakhouse Bond Street has a 4* rating from 5 reviews. OpenTable says: "Angus Steakhouse Bond Street is the place to go if you're craving juicy steak on Oxford Street. First established in 1968 and now with a handful of branches around London, Angus Steakhouse has over 50 years of experience and undeniable expertise in grilled steaks and American-style BBQ."

2 . Angus Steakhouse Oxford Circus Angus Steakhouse Bond Street has a 4.5* rating from 26 reviews. OpenTable says: "Angus Steakhouse Oxford Circus is a culinary gem, tucked away on Argyll Street, and located next to Oxford Circus tube station. Popular in the area, especially with shoppers, and families, advance reservations are highly recommended."

3 . JW Steakhouse London at Grosvenor House Angus Steakhouse Bond Street has a 4.6* rating from 1885 reviews. OpenTable says: "The authentic steakhouse experience has arrived at London's Grosvenor House on Park Lane. Offering tender hand-cut selections of dry-aged American USDA prime beef, grilled to perfection; crisp salads, fresh seafood, and mouth-watering desserts perfectly matched with great wines."

4 . Heliot Steak House Angus Steakhouse Bond Street has a 4.6* rating from 3821 reviews. OpenTable says: "Quite easily the restaurant with the best view in London – overlooking the main gaming floor – but with the added bonus of the capital's best value USDA prime steak, Heliot Steak House has attracted rave reviews for its inspired menu which draws on the history of the Hippodrome."