Whether it’s for breakfast, packed lunch or a quick bite between meals, you can’t go wrong with a sandwich.

As British Sandwich Week celebrates the humble snack from May 22 until May 28, we list some of the best places to get a sandwich in Hartlepool, according to Trip Advisor.

See them in the gallery below.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food or drink on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room, The Front, Seaton Carew Scored 5 out of 5 from 1,124 reviews. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Mary Lambert, Villiers Street Scored 4.5 out of 5 from 194 reviews. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Bianco's, Navigation Point Scored 4 out of 5 from 119 reviews. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. The Vestry Cafe, Art Gallery, Christchurch Scored 5 out of 5 from 33 reviews. Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales