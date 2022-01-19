The top 11 places to grab lunch in Hartlepool according to TripAdvisor

Whether it’s just to grab a quick bite or to catch up with a friend, going out for lunch is a welcome treat at any time during the week.

We’ve put together the top 11 spots in town you can try when you head out for lunch in Hartlepool, as ranked by TripAdvisor.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

1. Glady's Vintage Tea Room Glady's Vintage Tea Room scored 5 stars out of 5 from 1,120 reviews. It's ranked the top spot to visit in Hartlepool for lunch.

2. Portofino, Maritime Avenue Portofino scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 1,402 reviews. The venue is ranked number 2.

3. Matteo's Restaurant, The Front, Seaton Carew Matteo's Restaurant scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 360 reviews. It is ranked number 4.

4. Portals Place, Slake Terrace Portals Place scored 4.5 stars out of 5 from 454 reviews. The venue is ranked number 6.