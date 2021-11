We’re all tempted by ordering a takeaway every now and then – so we decided to list the top 9 Chinese takeaways across the town.

The table is made purely as a guide and is based on a minimum of 20 reviews.

The Mail is not in a position to enter into debate about the marks or the quality of food on offer. Average scores will also fluctuate over time.

If you prefer curry, click here for the top 10 Indian takeaways in Hartlepool according to Google ratings.

1. Royal Garden, Bright Street Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 61 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Canton Chef, Murray Street Scored 4.6 out of 5 from 40 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Blosson Garden, Duke Street Scored 4.5 out of 5 from 52 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Full House, Catcote Road Scored 4.1 out of 5 from 39 ratings. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales