Top 19 Indian restaurants in the UK - according to the British Indian Good Food Guide

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 15th Nov 2024, 12:54 GMT

These are the places to visit for a delicious curry 🍛

Indian food is one of the most beloved global cuisines in the UK, with many incredible and award-winning restaurants across the country.

The British Indian Good Food Guide has revealed its top 19 Indian restaurants you need to visit in the UK, from traditional flavours to unique and modern dishes. 

Marketing director at the British Indian Good Food Guide, Phil Shaw said: “Indian restaurants are no longer just places for a night out—they’re cultural landmarks, representing the diversity and vibrancy of British food culture."

Take a look at the British Indian Good Food Guide’s top 19 list of Indian restaurants below. 

Church Street, Newcastle and Gateshead

1. Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar

Church Street, Newcastle and Gateshead | Google Maps

Buckingham Gate, London

2. Quilon

Buckingham Gate, London | London-Quilon

Berkeley Square, London

3. Benares Restaurant & Bar

Berkeley Square, London | Google-Benares Restaurant & Bar

Bridge Street, Manchester

4. Dishoom Manchester

Bridge Street, Manchester | Google-Dishoom Manchester

