Walkers launches crisp pint holder in pubs across the UK
Humbly designed so football fans can enjoy a packet of Walkers crisps and pint in one hand, and cheer on their team with the other with no spillages (even mid celebration), the #CrispPint holder is available in pubs located in England and Scotland for free when punters simply buy a packet of Walkers crisps at the bar*.
Since its initial launch on social media, fans have hailed it a “game changer” and “ok this is now epic”; commenting that they “need this!” with many demanding more to be available than those currently on offer in five Proper Pubs chains**.
In response to the demand and to give the nation what they want, Walkers has now announced the #CrispPint will be available for fans in a further 20 pubs across the UK in time for the next England match against Slovenia on Tuesday 25th June at 8pm.
All fans need to do to bag their very own #CrispPint holder is purchase a bag of Walkers at the bar (until stocks last).
The launch of #CrispPint is part of Walkers’ wider No Walkers, No Game campaign, unlocking epic football viewing experiences for fans match day ready with Walkers crisps.
*Available until stocks last at the following participating pubs:
Available in following locations from 20th June**:
Goose Selly Oak, Bristol
561 Bristol Road Selly Oak, B29 6AF
Old Bell Kilburn, London
38 High Road, NW6 5UA
Amber Rose, Edinburgh
22 - 26 Castle Street / Rose Street, EH2 4LS
Brookhouse, Liverpool
467 Smithdown Road, L15 5AE
Yates, Manchester
49 Portland Street, M1 3LD
Available in following locations from 25th June:
Brasshouse, Birmingham
44 Broad Street, B1 2HP
Old Post Office, Bristol
786 Fishponds Road Fishponds, BS16 3TT
Aardvark, Coventry
2 Butts, CV1 3GR
Queens Head, Derby
Victoria Avenue Ockbrook, DE72 3RN
The Howgait, Glasgow
100 St James Road, G4 0PS
Steam Passage, London
44/45 Upper Street, N1 0PN
The Merchant, Leeds
20-24 Woodhouse Lane, LS2 8LX
Friary, Leicester
12 Hotel Street, LE1 5AW
Cheshire Cheese, London
48 Crutched Friars, EC3N 2AP
Hope Smithfield, London
94 Cowcross Street Clerkenwell, EC1M 6BH
Flour And Flagon, Manchester
126 Grosvenor Street, M1 7HL
Gosforth Hote,l Newcastle Upon Tyne
High Street Gosforth, NE3 1HQ
The Loxley, Nottingham
24-26 Pelham Road / Victoria Street, NG1 2EG
Brass Monkey, Plymouth
12-14 Royal Parade, PL1 1DS
The Liquorist, Portsmouth
Gunwharf Quays, PO1 3TW
Yates, Sheffield
2-6 Cambridge Street, S1 4HP
The Old Bank, York
6-12 Lendal, YO1 8AA
Yates, York
Church Lane Lower Ousegate, YO1 9QT
Farthings Castle, Bromwich
Green Lane, B36 0AY
Hare & Hounds, Liverpool
9 West Village west, L12 5HJ
