We reveal which supermarket is crowned top for drinks and the two nipping at its heels

Which supermarket has won the inaugural International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) Drinks Supermarket of the Year award, a new accolade recognising excellence in the UK drinks retail sector?

The answer is Waitrose, which was announced in a glamorous ceremony last week, the results came as the IWSC overhauled its approach to judging to put the consumer first.

The new rigorous process involved over 240 hours of tastings and interviews with the supermarket buying teams, alongside mystery shopping visits (online and in-store) to assess real-world customer experience.

Each supermarket was awarded a score of 1-3 for: In-Store Experience, Range Quality, Online Offering (if applicable), and Sustainability.

We reveal whch supermarket is crowned top for drinks and the two nipping at its heels.

Waitrose achieved an impressive overall score of 11 out of 12, gaining particular recognition for its industry-leading sustainability initiatives. This focus aligns with a growing consumer demand for sustainable products, with research showing that over three-quarters of UK Gen Z and 72% of Millennials actively seek eco-friendly options.

IWSC judge David Kermode commented: "Waitrose is really leading in sustainability, ethical sourcing, and regenerative practices. Their wine range is also top-notch, with a selection that's consistent and high-quality."

Susanne McInnes, BWS Trading Executive at Waitrose, said: "We're thrilled to win the Outstanding Supermarket award from the IWSC. This recognition is a testament to the hard work of our entire team, from our buyers sourcing the finest products to our in-store partners delivering exceptional customer service.

"It's fantastic to know we're offering the right products at the right prices, leading the way in a competitive market.”

While Waitrose claimed the overall crown, Tesco, which was awarded ‘Classic Supermarket of the Year’ and Co-op, which was awarded ‘Convenience Supermarket of the Year’ also scored an impressive 11 out of 12.

They were pipped to the top-spot because of the value shoppers are now placing on a supermarket’s commitment to sustainability – an area in which Waitrose outshone the competition.

However, not all supermarkets fared so well. Asda received the lowest score of just 5 out of 12, with judges calling out its disorganised in-store layout, particularly in the spirits, beer, and low/no alcohol sections, and a ‘limited focus on wine and spirits sustainability’.

Christelle Guibert, CEO, IWSC said: “Our new approach considers the entire customer journey, ensuring a truly comprehensive evaluation. From sustainability pledges to knowledgeable staff, we've scrutinised every detail to ensure consumers have the information they need to make informed choices."

“It was a fascinating process to be part of, because while every supermarket is quite different there were some clear trends that came through.”

These trends, which IWSC identified as shaping the drinks market are:

Eco-Conscious Packaging: Sustainable packaging is gaining traction, with retailers like Aldi and M&S leading the charge.

The Rise of No/Low: No and low-alcohol options are experiencing booming growth, particularly at Ocado, Aldi, Sainsbury's, and Waitrose.

Rosé All Day: Rosé continues its reign, with French, Italian, and Chilean varieties proving especially popular.

Orange Wine's Moment: Orange wine is exploding in popularity, experiencing triple-digit growth (reported by Ocado).

Japanese Spirits Soar: Japanese spirits are riding a wave of popularity, fuelled by the growing influence of Japanese cuisine.

Craft Brews & Stout's Comeback: Craft beer, including a resurgent stout category, is enjoying renewed interest.

Pet Nat Fizz: Pet Nat - or Pétillant Naturel, a natural sparkling wine made using a traditional method that involves bottling the wine before it's fully fermented. Its effervescent charm is capturing consumer attention, with strong sales reported by M&S.

The full list of winners on the night is:

Outstanding Supermarket: Waitrose Judges rated its top-tier wine selection, positive customer experience, and industry-leading sustainability initiatives.

Classic Supermarket: Tesco Judges were impressed with Tesco’s consistently strong wine range and well-executed in-store experience.

Convenience Supermarket: Co-op distinguished itself through its engaging social media presence and commendable sustainability efforts.

Discounter Supermarket: Lidl The discounter garnered praise for its significantly improved core range and efficiently organised stores.

Online Supermarket: Ocado triumphed in the digital sphere, thanks to its user-friendly platform and extensive product selection.

Regional/specialist winner: Booths Judges lauded Booths' exceptional in-store experience, elegant design, helpful staff, and well-integrated drinks selection. Their wine tastings also received high praise.

Sustainable winner: Waitrose Leading ethical sourcing and regenerative practices, clear sustainability goals, and a dedicated focus on wine and spirits earned Waitrose the top spot in this category.