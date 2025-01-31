Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The pub giant is set to open more venues across the country - including one in Whiteley 🍴

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wetherspoons set to open 13 new pubs this year

The pub chain will continue its partnership with Haven Holiday Parks

Founder Tim Martin is considering opening pubs abroad

Wetherspoons has confirmed that it will be opening 13 brand-new pubs across the country, taking its total of operating pubs in the UK to over 800, with one of these set to located in Whiteley Shopping Centre. It is expected to be taking over the unit formerly occupied by Jurassic Grill.

The popular pub chain, which is loved for serving up a wide selection of food and drink at affordable prices, has revealed that it has plans to open the new pubs before summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wetherspoons recently opened two brand-new pubs, with one located in Marlow, Buckinghamshire and the other within London’s Waterloo Station.

Find the full list of Wetherspoons pub opening this year below:

Manchester Airport - Terminal Two

Fulham - Fulham Broadway Station

Bath - George Street

Beaconsfield - Station Road

Wetherby - High Street

Tooley Street - London Bridge

Fareham - Whiteley shopping centre

Cleethorpes Beach - Lincolnshire

Devon Cliffs - Devon

Kent Coast - Kent

Haggerston Castle - Northumberland

Marlow, Buckinghamshire (already open)

London Waterloo station (already open)

Following the opening of its first-ever pub at a Haven Holiday park in January 2024, Wetherspoons will be continuing to open more. Once they have all been opened, the total of Wetherspoons pubs located within a Haven Holiday Park will be seven. Wetherspoons has plans to open all of its Haven Holiday Park pubs by spring 2025, in areas such as Lincolnshire, Devon, Kent and Northumberland.

Other locations where a new Wetherspoons pub will be opened this year includes Manchester Airport, Wetherby, Cleethorpes Beach, Bath and more.

According to The Sun, Wetherspoons is considering opening pubs abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with The Sun, founder and chairman of JD Wetherspoons, Tim Martin said: “We are looking at it. We think there are probably 100 to 200 franchise partnerships in the UK. Now it’s a question of going abroad and it’s a possibility.”

For more information on Wetherspoons and its pubs, visit its website.