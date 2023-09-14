Watch more videos on Shots!

In the run up to Halloween, the team at Sweet Hamper Company have launched a competition to win an incredible 'Trick or Treat’ package worth over £250 that will have you and your neighbours screaming with delight!

The winner will receive a 14-inch wicker sweet hamper, brimming with an enchanting assortment of sweets and chocolate that will make even the bravest souls swoon.

Delight in the nostalgia of Haribo treat bags, marshmallow marvels in the form of Chamallows and Flumps, irresistible Chewits that will have your taste buds dancing, and the cosmic delight of Milky Stars.

Win a hamper of sweet treats

Alex Gill, founder and director of Sweet Hamper Company, commented: “To enter, you simply need to submit a few details on the competition page, and choose whether you would TRICK (keep the hamper for yourself) or TREAT (share with your neighbours) if you were to win...

"We’ll be reviewing the answers once the competition has closed, to see which areas are mostly likely to trick their neighbours this Halloween, and highlight those which are most likely to offer their neighbours a tasty treat on October 31st.”

The competition is now open for UK residents aged 18 and over, with entries closing on Wednesday 25th October, with the lucky winner to be announced the following day.

You can enter here: https://www.sweethampercompany.co.uk/pages/win-the-ultimate-trick-or-treat-package-for-you-and-your-neighbours